In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Stewart Cink hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 5th at 13 under with Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Davis, and Aaron Wise; Peter Malnati and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 16 under; and J.T. Poston and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 second, Cink's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cink chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Cink suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cink had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Cink hit a tee shot 229 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cink hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 11th. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Cink's 146 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 7 under for the round.