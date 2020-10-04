-
Steve Lewton shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Steve Lewton makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Steve Lewton makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Steve Lewton hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lewton finished his round tied for 60th at 1 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Kristoffer Ventura and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Keegan Bradley, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Lewton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lewton to 1 over for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Lewton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewton to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Lewton hit his 73 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lewton to 1 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lewton chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewton to even for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Lewton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Lewton at 1 under for the round.
