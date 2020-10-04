-
Si Woo Kim posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Si Woo Kim makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Kim finished his round tied for 36th at 6 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Si Woo Kim had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kim's 109 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 14th, Kim hit his 94 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
