Sergio Garcia shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia sinks birdie after incredible approach to win Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sergio Garcia lands his approach from 172 yards to 2 feet. He would make the birdie putt to claim his 11th victory on TOUR.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 18 under; and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Garcia's 87 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Garcia hit his 91 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
Garcia got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Garcia hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garcia had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Garcia hit an approach shot from 260 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Garcia's 171 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.
