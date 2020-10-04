  • Sergio Garcia shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sergio Garcia lands his approach from 172 yards to 2 feet. He would make the birdie putt to claim his 11th victory on TOUR.
    Highlights

    Sergio Garcia sinks birdie after incredible approach to win Sanderson Farms

