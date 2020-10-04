In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 18 under; and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Garcia's 87 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Garcia hit his 91 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

Garcia got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Garcia hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garcia had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Garcia hit an approach shot from 260 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Garcia's 171 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 5 under for the round.