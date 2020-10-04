In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his round tied for 23rd at 10 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 18 under; Sergio Garcia and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Henrik Norlander is in 4th at 15 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Sebastián Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 second, Muñoz chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Muñoz suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.