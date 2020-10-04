In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 37th at 6 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Aaron Wise, Peter Malnati, Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Keegan Bradley is in 9th at 12 under.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Scheffler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scheffler hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Scheffler's 148 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.