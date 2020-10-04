In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Stallings hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 7th at 14 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 18 under; Sergio Garcia and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Stallings's 103 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Stallings chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Stallings hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stallings at 1 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Stallings hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Stallings had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.