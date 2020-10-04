In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Scott Piercy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 57th at 2 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 16 under; Sergio Garcia and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Henrik Norlander, and Cameron Davis are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Piercy's 88 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Piercy hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Piercy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at 2 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 4 over for the round.

Piercy tee shot went 214 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to 5 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 4 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 5 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Piercy hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Piercy hit his next to the left rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Piercy to 3 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 3 over for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 4 over for the round.