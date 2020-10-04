Ryan Armour hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 46th at 4 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Peter Malnati, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Armour's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Armour's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Armour hit his 114 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Armour had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.