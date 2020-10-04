-
Ryan Armour shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
October 04, 2020
Highlights
Ryan Armour dials in approach to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Ryan Armour lands his 93-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-5 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Ryan Armour hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Armour finished his round tied for 46th at 4 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Peter Malnati, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Armour's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Armour's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Armour hit his 114 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Armour had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
