Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Rory Sabbatini makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Rory Sabbatini hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 11th at 13 under; Peter Malnati and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 18 under; J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 17 under; and Keegan Bradley is in 4th at 16 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
Sabbatini hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Sabbatini hit his 97 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Sabbatini's 154 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
