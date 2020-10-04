-
Roger Sloan shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 32nd at 8 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 17 under; Sergio Garcia is in 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker, J.T. Poston, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Sloan had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Sloan hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Sloan's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Sloan's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
