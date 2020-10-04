In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Richy Werenski hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his round tied for 61st at 1 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Keegan Bradley, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Werenski's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Werenski got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 2 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Werenski's 139 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.