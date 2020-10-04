Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley, Peter Malnati, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 13 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

Cabrera Bello tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cabrera Bello had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 148 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.