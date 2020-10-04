Peter Malnati hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his round in 1st at 18 under; Sergio Garcia and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Henrik Norlander is in 4th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Peter Malnati had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Malnati's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 4 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Malnati hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Malnati had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 7 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Malnati chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 8 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Malnati reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Malnati at 9 under for the round.