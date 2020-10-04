In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kizzire finished his round tied for 60th at 1 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Patton Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patton Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire's tee shot went 290 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 14 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 249 yards to the right rough, his fourth shot went 70 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 612-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

Kizzire tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kizzire to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kizzire's 124 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Kizzire had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.