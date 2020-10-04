-
MJ Daffue shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
MJ Daffue makes eagle on No. 14 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, MJ Daffue makes eagle on the par-5 14th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, MJ Daffue hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his round tied for 11th at 13 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 18 under; J.T. Poston is in 2nd at 17 under; and Keegan Bradley and Sergio Garcia are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Daffue's 89 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Daffue had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Daffue got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Daffue to 1 under for the round.
Daffue got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to even-par for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.
