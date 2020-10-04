-
Michael Gligic rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Gligic rolls in for eagle at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Michael Gligic sinks a 13-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 11th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Michael Gligic hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gligic finished his round tied for 37th at 6 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Peter Malnati, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 second, Michael Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Gligic hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th Gligic hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Gligic's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
