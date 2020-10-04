-
Maverick McNealy comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 04, 2020
Highlights
Maverick McNealy holes out from the bunker on No. 18 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McNealy finished his round tied for 18th at 12 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 18 under; Sergio Garcia, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Henrik Norlander are tied for 5th at 15 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Maverick McNealy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to even for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, McNealy hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, McNealy hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
