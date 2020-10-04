-
Matthew NeSmith comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 04, 2020
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith birdies from off the green at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Matthew NeSmith sinks a 14-foot putt from off the green to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. NeSmith finished his round tied for 16th at 12 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 18 under; Sergio Garcia and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Keegan Bradley, Brandt Snedeker, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Matthew NeSmith had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthew NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, NeSmith got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, NeSmith hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.
