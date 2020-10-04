-
-
Martin Laird shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 04, 2020
-
Highlights
Martin Laird makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Martin Laird makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Martin Laird hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 27th at 9 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 17 under; Sergio Garcia is in 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker, J.T. Poston, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 second, Laird got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to even for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Laird hit an approach shot from 116 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Laird reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.