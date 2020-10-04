-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 final round in the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 16 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 15 under; and Cameron Davis and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Kyoung-Hoon Lee got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Lee's 120 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
Lee got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
