In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kristoffer Ventura hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Ventura finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 19 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 18 under; and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 16 under.

Ventura got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ventura hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 third. This moved Ventura to even-par for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Ventura at 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Ventura hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ventura at even for the round.

Ventura his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to even-par for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ventura to even-par for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.