Kevin Chappell putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kevin Chappell hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chappell finished his round tied for 23rd at 10 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 18 under; J.T. Poston and Sergio Garcia are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Keegan Bradley and Henrik Norlander are tied for 4th at 15 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 first, Kevin Chappell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Kevin Chappell at 1 under for the round.
Chappell got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Chappell hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Chappell's 158 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chappell to 2 under for the round.
