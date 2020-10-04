Kelly Kraft hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kraft finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Peter Malnati, MJ Daffue, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Kelly Kraft had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kelly Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to even for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Kraft hit his 115 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Kraft's tee shot went 195 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 35 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Kraft chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kraft's 133 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kraft got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Kraft got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Kraft had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.