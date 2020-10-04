-
Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
October 04, 2020
Highlights
Keegan Bradley hits it close, makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 4th at 15 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 19 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 18 under; and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 59-foot putt for eagle. This put Bradley at 3 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Bradley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bradley at 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Bradley chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 3 under for the round.
