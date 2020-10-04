-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round in 45th at 5 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 16 under; Sergio Garcia and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Henrik Norlander, and Cameron Davis are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Bramlett had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Bramlett's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
