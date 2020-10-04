Jimmy Walker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley, Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 13 under.

Walker his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Walker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Walker had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.

Walker tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Walker's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Walker chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Walker hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to even for the round.