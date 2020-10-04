Jay McLuen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McLuen finished his round tied for 64th at 1 over; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, McLuen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLuen to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, McLuen's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, McLuen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLuen to 1 over for the round.

McLuen got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLuen to 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, McLuen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLuen to 3 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, McLuen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLuen to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, McLuen had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McLuen to 1 over for the round.