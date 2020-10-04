-
J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston birdies No. 14 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, J.T. Poston makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, J.T. Poston hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day in 3rd at 16 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 19 under; and Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 18 under.
After a 326 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Poston chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Poston's 152 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Poston hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 under for the round.
