  • J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, J.T. Poston makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    J.T. Poston birdies No. 14 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms

    In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, J.T. Poston makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.