In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, J.B. Holmes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Holmes finished his round in 65th at 3 over; J.T. Poston, Peter Malnati, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 16 under; Cameron Davis, Brandt Snedeker, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Denny McCarthy, C.T. Pan, Keegan Bradley, Stewart Cink, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 13 under.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Holmes hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 70-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.

Holmes got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.

Holmes tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Holmes to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Holmes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Holmes to 3 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 4 over for the round.

Holmes got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 8 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Holmes chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Holmes to 9 over for the round.