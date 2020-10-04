In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 4th at 15 under with Keegan Bradley; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 18 under; and J.T. Poston and Sergio Garcia are tied for 2nd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Norlander's 122 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt for eagle. This put Norlander at 3 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Norlander hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norlander at 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Norlander hit a tee shot 230 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Norlander chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Norlander to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Norlander had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Norlander to 7 under for the round.