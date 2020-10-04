-
Hank Lebioda shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Hank Lebioda hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 44th at 5 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 18 under; Sergio Garcia and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Keegan Bradley and Henrik Norlander are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 214-yard par-3 seventh green, Lebioda suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lebioda at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Lebioda hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.
