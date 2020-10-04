In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Grayson Murray hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Murray finished his round tied for 50th at 3 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Grayson Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grayson Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Murray hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Murray at even-par for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Murray's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Murray to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Murray hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Murray hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.