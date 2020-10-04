-
Emiliano Grillo putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo sinks a 21-foot eagle on No. 14 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes a 21-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th hole.
Emiliano Grillo hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his round tied for 31st at 7 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley, Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati, and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Emiliano Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Grillo hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 53-foot putt for birdie. This put Grillo at 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
