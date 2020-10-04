-
Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Doug Ghim hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 23rd at 10 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 18 under; J.T. Poston and Sergio Garcia are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Keegan Bradley and Henrik Norlander are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the par-5 third, Ghim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 under for the round.
