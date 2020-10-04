-
Doc Redman shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doc Redman sinks a 43-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Doc Redman makes a 43-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Doc Redman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 26th at 9 under; J.T. Poston, Peter Malnati, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 16 under; Cameron Davis, Brandt Snedeker, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 4th at 14 under; and Kristoffer Ventura, Denny McCarthy, C.T. Pan, Keegan Bradley, Stewart Cink, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 13 under.
On the par-4 second, Redman's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Redman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Redman had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
