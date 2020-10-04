In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 19 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 18 under; and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, McCarthy's tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 612-yard par-5 fifth, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy's tee shot went 157 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th McCarthy hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCarthy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.