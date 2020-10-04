-
D.J. Trahan shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, D.J. Trahan hit 3 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis, Peter Malnati, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Stewart Cink, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 13 under.
At the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, Trahan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Trahan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trahan at 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Trahan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Trahan to 3 over for the round.
