Corey Conners shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 04, 2020
Highlights
Corey Conners sinks a 22-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Corey Conners hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 17th at 12 under; Peter Malnati and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 18 under; J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 17 under; and Keegan Bradley is in 4th at 16 under.
Conners hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Conners's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.
