Chris Kirk hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 51st at 3 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Peter Malnati, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Kirk had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Kirk's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Kirk's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Kirk had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Kirk's tee shot went 151 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kirk to even for the round.