Chez Reavie finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie rolls in impressive 40-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chez Reavie makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chez Reavie hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Keegan Bradley, Peter Malnati, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reavie at 1 over for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Reavie chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
