Chase Seiffert putts well in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 04, 2020
Highlights
Chase Seiffert sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 1 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Chase Seiffert makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
Chase Seiffert hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Seiffert finished his round tied for 15th at 12 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 18 under; Sergio Garcia and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Henrik Norlander is in 4th at 15 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Chase Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chase Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Seiffert's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.
Seiffert got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 under for the round.
