  • Charley Hoffman shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Charley Hoffman makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms

    In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.