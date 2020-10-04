-
-
Charley Hoffman shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 04, 2020
-
Highlights
Charley Hoffman makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Charley Hoffman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 6th at 14 under; Peter Malnati and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 18 under; Keegan Bradley and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and Henrik Norlander is in 5th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoffman had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hoffman hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Hoffman's 164 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.