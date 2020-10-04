In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Charl Schwartzel hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 26th at 8 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Davis, Peter Malnati, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Stewart Cink, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Wise are tied for 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Schwartzel hit his 117 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schwartzel's 163 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Schwartzel chipped in his fifth from 6 yards, carding a par. This kept Schwartzel at 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Schwartzel hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwartzel at 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.