-
-
Camilo Villegas delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the fourth at the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 04, 2020
-
Highlights
Camilo Villegas makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Camilo Villegas makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Villegas finished his round tied for 15th at 10 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Peter Malnati, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Camilo Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Camilo Villegas to 1 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Villegas chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Villegas's 132 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Villegas to 5 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Villegas to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.