  • Cameron Tringale shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Tringale makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms

    In the third round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Tringale makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.