In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 37th at 6 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 17 under; Sergio Garcia is in 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker, J.T. Poston, and Henrik Norlander are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

Tringale got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Tringale's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 31 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Tringale hit an approach shot from 139 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Tringale chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.