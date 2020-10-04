-
Cameron Percy shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Percy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 60th at 1 under; J.T. Poston, Cameron Davis, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 14 under; Brandt Snedeker and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 13 under; and Denny McCarthy, Keegan Bradley, Peter Malnati, MJ Daffue, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Percy hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Percy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.
