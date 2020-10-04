In his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Davis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 6th at 14 under; Sergio Garcia is in 1st at 19 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 18 under; and J.T. Poston is in 3rd at 16 under.

Davis tee shot went 165 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Davis chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Davis's tee shot went 224 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Davis chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Davis at 2 over for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Davis chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Davis's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even for the round.