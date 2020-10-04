-
C.T. Pan shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 04, 2020
Highlights
C.T. Pan birdies No. 13 in Round 4 at Sanderson Farms
In the final round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, C.T. Pan makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 11th at 13 under; Peter Malnati is in 1st at 18 under; Sergio Garcia, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Brandt Snedeker and Henrik Norlander are tied for 5th at 15 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Pan chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
Pan missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Pan hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.
