Brian Harman shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 37th at 6 under; J.T. Poston, Peter Malnati, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 1st at 16 under; Cameron Davis and Brandt Snedeker are tied for 4th at 14 under; and C.T. Pan, Stewart Cink, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Wise are tied for 6th at 13 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Harman missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Harman to even for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.
